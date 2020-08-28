The NCRM Library will soon be open full-time after minimizing service in March.
Beginning Monday, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for all services. Library staff will limit capacity to 50%. Additionally, the library will be open Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside service is still available.
