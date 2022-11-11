Washington County Commissioners approved the purchase and installation of new power receptacles fro all of Washington County EMS vehicles using ARPA funds.
EMS Captain Chris Smith said that during down time, the ambulances and SUV’s used by EMS are plugged into the power grid in order to keep the equipment functioning and the contents at or below the temperature required by law.
