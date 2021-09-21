Designer Alan Krathaus for the Brenham Heritage Museum put up new banners on the old post office Friday that tell passers-by about how they can help preserve Brenham’s history. The museum thanks the city of Brenham for loaning a bucket truck for the operation.
Anyone driving down Main or Market Street through downtown Brenham can enjoy three new giant banners that went up Friday on the old Post Office building.
The banners feature different vintage photos from Brenham: May Edna Carroll, the 1931 Maifest Senior Queen; two workers manufacturing banding for cotton bales in the 1930s, and a young man and his catch at the Fish Rodeo at the Gun & Rod Club in 1952. The latter two photos are courtesy of the Winkelmann Collection, Briscoe Center for American History, University of Texas at Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.