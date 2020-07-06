The Praise Dancers from New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church perform Monday during a program honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The program, held at the Brenham High School auditorium, also featured speakers. It was one of several events staged on King’s birthday.
New Beginnings Pregnancy Center is holding a Walk 4 Life Aug. 8 for the community to gather together and walk as a symbol of a commitment to life. The event is also a fundraiser for the pregnancy center. The event will take place at the Hohlt Park Amphitheater from 6:30-8 p.m.
This year’s theme is the Wizard of Oz. The event will transport walkers through the Kansas tornado and into the land of Oz. There they will knock down crows in the cornfield, oil the tin man’s creaky joints, wake up the lion in the poppy field by popping balloons, hit the target at the Emerald City and get a keepsake picture at the hot air balloon before they float back home. Activity stations will be spaced out to maintain physical distancing, surfaces and reusable game props will be disinfected between families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.