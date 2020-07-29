Allan Wells (left) empties the contributions tin into a time capsule with Washington County Judge John Durrenberger. Members in attendance left business cards and hand sanitizer in the time capsule to be encased behind the cornerstone at the Engineering and Development Services building.
Washington County Judge John Durrenberger cuts the ribbon with county commissioners Don Koester, Candice Bullock, Kirk Hanath and Joy Fuchs for the county new Washington County Engineering and Development Services building on Highway 36 North. Washington County Chamber of Commerce president Wende Ragonis, city of Brenham Mayor Milton Tate, State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst and State Rep. Ben Leman assisted in the ribbon cutting.
Members of the Graham Masons Lodge No. 20 perform the cornerstone ceremony at the Engineering and Development Services building by measuring the cornerstone and putting oil, wine and corn in it.
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
The shop at the new Washington County Engineering and Development Services building.
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
EDS time capsule
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
Washington County’s finest gathered Tuesday outdoors for the dedication of the cornerstone and ribbon cutting of the new Engineering and Development Services building located at 3650 Highway 36 North.
This new county building will house an array of departments: Road and Bridge, Rural Addressing and Mapping and the County Environmental Health office, as well as offices for Precinct 1 Commissioner Don Koester and Precinct 3 Commissioner Kirk Hanath which were previously housed at the former Road and Bridge facility.
