Washington County’s finest gathered Tuesday outdoors for the dedication of the cornerstone and ribbon cutting of the new Engineering and Development Services building located at 3650 Highway 36 North.

This new county building will house an array of departments: Road and Bridge, Rural Addressing and Mapping and the County Environmental Health office, as well as offices for Precinct 1 Commissioner Don Koester and Precinct 3 Commissioner Kirk Hanath which were previously housed at the former Road and Bridge facility.

