Brenham Early Childhood Learning Center (ECLC) is going back to full-capacity, in-person learning this fall. Little Cubs will have the opportunity to learn while having fun. The kick-start of the new school year comes with changes that have positive lasting effects on the lives of our youngest Brenham ISD Cubs.
The new educational program, Frog Street, introduced for the 2021-2022 school year is interactive, engaging and hands-on. We are excited to offer pre-Kindergarten students the best in-class professional learning experience. The interactive program focuses on language development, social and emotional development, cognitive development, physical development and approaches to learning.
