Beginning this week, The Banner-Press will dedicate a weekly page of space each Friday to help provide a lively feature that motivates kids to read, learn and enjoy in their classes.
The Banner will provide teachers up to third grade with free copies of the newspaper to help increase literacy in the community.
“We are proud to provide teachers with another resource they can use to help educate their students,” said publisher Derek Hall. “We know the challenges teachers face every day as they come up with creative and fun ways to show students that what they are being taught matters in the real world.”
The program gives teachers an outlet to show those real-world applications.
Whether it is using the newspaper to teach good study habits, using it to help students learn about local news and everything in between, teachers who have signed up for the program have found a myriad of uses for the paper in the classroom.
“We would not be able to help out classrooms across the county if it were not for the support of Brenham National Bank,” said Hall. “We appreciate all of those who contribute to aiding in the education of our local students.”
If you are a teacher who would like to sign up for the program, please contact Hall via email at derek@brenhambanner.com or by phone at 979-836-7956, ext. 111.
