New firefighters sworn in

Trio honored for fire academy graduation

Jacob Tieman, Matthew Metzger and Andrew Venables, standing far right, were honored with a dinner and graduation ceremony from the Brenham Fire Academy Thursday evening at Los Cabos Mexican Restaurant. Also on hand for the ceremony were the graduates families, members of the Meyersville Volunteer Fire Department and Brenham Fire Department and Washington County Commissioner Don Koester in attendance.

 Alison Bryce/Banner-Press

Three firefighters celebrated the end of their time in the Brenham Fire Academy and formally joined the Meyersville Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday night.

Jacob Tieman, Matthew Metzger and Andrew Venables were honored with a dinner and graduation ceremony with their families, members of the Meyersville Volunteer Fire Department and Brenham Fire Department and Washington County Commissioner Don Koester in attendance.

