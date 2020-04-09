Small businesses in Brenham hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic have another possible life line in the struggle to keep their businesses afloat.

In a news release Thursday, Executive Director of Brenham-Washington County Economic Development Susan Cates announced her office successfully established a new 501©(3) nonprofit fund they’ve called the COVID-19 Response Fund, whose purpose is to give grants to any Washington County small businesses.

“We have established the Washington County COVID-19 Response Fund to provide grants to our most at-risk small businesses, those with fewer than 20 full-time equivalent employees. The amount of funds available to each business will be determined based on the response to this request for support. Any Washington County Business is eligible to apply based on 1) number of employees, 2) must have been a for-profit business in good standing as of Jan. 31, 2020, and 3) must demonstrate how the COVID-19 emergency has negatively impacted their business.”

Cates is hoping area banks, individuals, and other private interests voluntarily donate to the fund as there will be no public money associated with the grants.

“There are no taxpayer dollars allocated to this fund,” Cates said. “This fund is 100% philanthropic funding. The people in Washington County are generous and support one another in times of need. We are providing a place for people to allocate their charitable giving when they want to support our small business community.”

Cates seems to be following the lead of other Texas cities.

“Lubbock banks donated to a COVID-19 fund with donations from 20 banks in the amount of $343,000,” Cates said. “Round Rock has a fund with donations to date of $165,000; and Cuero is providing $6,000 grants to some of their local businesses.”

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Washington County has at least 470 employers with 19 or fewer employees. Cates said national estimates place about 20% of all private sector jobs from small businesses.

“We understand that the need is urgent. Therefore the first step is to get the word out so we can generate donations into the fund,” Cates said. “We are building the specific criteria for the grant and the application. But know that our intention is to open this as quickly as we have resources to distribute and make the application process straightforward. The full details will be launched on www.BrenhamED.com as soon as we have them and will be announced in local media and on www.Facebook.com/BrenhamEconomicDevelopment.”

The new fund is in addition to the new congressional CARES Act, which included billions in stimulus to the U.S. economy. Many of those funds can be accessed through Blinn’s Small Business Development Center.

“We have wonderful local partners at the SBDC at Blinn and our local banks who are working hard to get our business’s loan applications submitted and approved. This local grant fund is intended as gap funding to help bridge the time until the federal stimulus funds come in.”

Once the COVID-19 pandemic releases its hold on the U.S and all the money from the fund has been distributed to Washington County’s small businesses, the EDC plans to re-evaluate the fund’s long term future.

“When we deem that the immediate crisis has passed and businesses are receiving the federal stimulus funding, we will make a determination on how to close out the fund,” Cates said. “This is a response to immediate need and not intended to be an ongoing fund, although it may spur conversations about the need for this type of non-profit in our community, and I am willing to participate in those conversations.”

Cates said the office of Gov. Greg Abbott reached out to her in an effort to collect data on the true impact COVID-19 coronavirus is having on businesses in Texas, so they created a survey which can be accessed via the web at https://brenhamed.com/resources/covid-19-business-survey.

Cates was sure to thank the City of Brenham for helping make the fund a reality.

“Brenham-Washington County Economic Development is thankful to the City of Brenham for opening up access to their 501©(3) and making staff resources available to manage the Washington County COVID-19 Response Fund,” Cates said. “But for their partnering with us, we would have had to create a separate non-profit and our businesses just don’t have time to wait on that.”

Cates said the recovery of the local economy is up to everyone.

“We are in this together and the economic recovery of our community is incumbent on all of us working together as we have been through this emergency,” she said.