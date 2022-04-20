Michael Watts (center) will be the principal of Brenham Junior High School starting this fall. Watts, a Brenham graduate and resident, is currently an assistant principal at Rudder High School in Bryan.
A familiar face is set to take the reins at Brenham Junior High School this fall.
The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Michael Watts as the new principal of Brenham Junior High School, beginning this summer. Watts’ hiring comes after the resignation of Jamie Rochelle as BJHS principal on April 4. Watts is a Brenham ISD Alumni and previously held several roles in the district.
