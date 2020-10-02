A new school zone has been added to Brenham near Alton Elementary School on West Tom Green Street between South Market and South Austin streets.
“We were notified by a citizen and we talked to BISD. After we looked at the ordinance with the changes that have come to (Alton) Elementary School over the years, the school may not have been functioning as a school at that time (of making the ordinance),” Public Works Director Dane Rau said. “Now that it is fully functioning and they are letting out a lot of vehicles on W. Stone Street, there are situations where people have sped from one end of the street to the other that we felt it was adventitious to put this in our code of ordinances as an order to that school and establish that zone. I think it just makes sense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.