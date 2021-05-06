Sam Houston State University President, Alisa White, helped NBC’s TODAY show, along with reporter Jenna Bush Hager, honor a fellow Bearkat on National Teacher’s Day. Wanda Smith’s story of perseverance was featured on the national morning television show, and White was there to share a surprise scholarship announcement from Brenham, Texas.
“Wanda is an inspiration to us all at Sam Houston State,” White said. “She is truly a worthy person for such an honor, and we are excited to share her love of teaching with future Bearkats.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.