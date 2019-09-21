This year’s National Night Out will take place Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6-8:30 p.m., organizers have announced.
The theme for this year will be Fiesta. Anyone wishing to register a block party inside the Brenham city limits can contact Sgt. Todd Ashorn at 337-7382 to have their block party information submitted.
