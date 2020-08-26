With the continuous hot and dry days, the Washington County Firefighters Association would like to update the residents in regards to the drought and fire concerns we are seeing in the county. They are currently not recommending a ban on outdoor burn.
The leadership of the Washington County Firefighters Association have enacted a criteria-based system for the determination of the need for a burn ban. The following criteria is used to determine the recommendations made to Washington County Judge John Durrenberger. The state statue in regards to outdoor burn bans has the following “drought conditions,” meaning the existence of a long-term deficit of moisture creating atypically severe conditions with increased wildfire occurrence.
