Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.