Brenham ISD is pausing any changes made to its gifted and talented (GT) program after discussion from the board and staff.
“After receiving feedback from the board meeting, Brenham ISD went back to explore further options of how we can meet the needs of our gifted learners through the Challenging Scientific Investigations (CSI) Program. CSI is a science and technology enrichment program that serves GT students in grades 2-6. We are pleased to inform the parents and community that a revised plan has been developed regarding CSI,” a news release from the district stated.
