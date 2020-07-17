Cracked eggs filled the floorboard of a red Lexus after an accident with a pickup truck shut down the right lane heading west on U.S. 290 near FM 2679 Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 1 p.m. and took first responders nearly an hour to reopen the lane.
“I was on my way to deliver eggs to my son in San Antonio,” said the driver of the Lexus who wishes to remain anonymous. “The truck pulled right out in front of me. I slammed on my breaks but I couldn't stop in time.”
(0) comments
