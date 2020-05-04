The Brenham school district is seeking nominations for outstanding alumni.
The district will host its annual celebration luncheon recognizing the history and success of schools and its alumni in September 2020.
Nomination forms must be submitted at the district’s central administration office, 711 Mansfield St., by Friday, June 5, 2020.
A selection committee will focus on alumni who have demonstrated leadership and service, with the nominee’s personal and professional success being an additional factor.
Nomination forms should include:
• Active participation in community, state or national activities.
• Evidence of lasting contribution to an organization, business or society in general.
• Exhibited leadership ability.
• Distinction in personal life.
Nomination forms are available at the administration office or at www.brenhamisd.net/page/dis.alumni (for a digital copy of the form).
