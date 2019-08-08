Helen Nowicki, who has been serving as retail advertising manager of The Banner-Press, has been promoted to advertising director of the newspaper.

She will now oversee the retail, classified and online advertising departments, as well as special promotions.

“We’re excited to have Helen lead our whole advertising team,” said Publisher Derek Hall. “She has a rich background in driving advertising sales that get superior results for our customers.”

With her deep knowledge of Washington County, its businesses and consumers, Helen will continue to help area businesses put the power of The Banner-Press to work,” Hall said.

“I have been honored to work with three previous publishers who allowed me to do what I need in order to care for my customers,” Nowicki said. “Not only are they customers, but friends for a lifetime.”

Nowicki says see looks forward to working with everyone throughout the coming years.

“Working with Helen is an effective, efficient way to add to your marketing mix,” Hall said. “You aren’t dealing with people in Houston or Bryan or elsewhere. You are dealing with local people, people you can trust and you can reach without trouble.”

Nowicki joined the Banner in 1998 as retail sales representative, then moved to the circulation department in 2000 before taking over the retail advertising department in 2002.

Along with her husband of 44 years, David, the couple has four children and 10 grandchildren.