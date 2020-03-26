Because of it’s severe effects on the elderly and persons with underlying medical conditions, area senior assisted living facilities are increasing efforts to combat COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals at a higher risk of severe-illness resulting from COVID-19 include people aged 65 and older, residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities and those currently dealing with health issues. Some of those underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease might also present greater risk.

This puts nursing homes at the forefront of coronavirus prevention, including Brenham assisted living community Kruse Village.

By the end of the day Thursday, Washington County had three confirmed cases of COVID-19, two of which were discovered on Thursday. The county has since confirmed five persons tested positive locally for COVID-19.

According to the CDC, Texas is one of 19 states in the U.S. with at least 501 confirmed cases of cornavirus.

Through a news release Thursday, Kruse Village executive director Coy Fontenot said his facility, which consists of 72 cottages, 59 apartments and 52 assisted living rooms and 65 healthcare beds, is taking the necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among its residents. Kruse Village, Fontenot confirmed, is currently at 95% capacity.

“At Kruse Village, we care deeply for the health, safety, and well-being of our residents and staff, and our commitment to providing the best possible care is our highest priority,” the release read. “We have been actively updating and implementing infection prevention and control policies and procedures, as this is key to preparing for and preventing coronavirus.”

The release went on to say Kruse’s staff is actively practicing proper hand hygiene and other infection control protocols, adding the facility has a trained infection preventionist on site to lead the facility’s risk assessment procedures.

Kruse is also taking preventative measures with residents, including ongoing monitoring for any changes in health condition and symptoms that have been associated with coronavirus. The release states residents have been asked to notify staff of any illnesses immediately. The Village has also altered its normal schedules and routines.

“We have implemented other recommended precautionary guidelines as well, such as cancelling all group activities and communal dining,” Fontenot said in the release. “We are continuing to follow all guidance from CDC, CMS, and local and state health officials as new information becomes available to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps.”

The statement also described efforts taken by the facility and its staff to prevent a potential spread of the virus from employees to residents.

“Upon arriving, staff are completing a detailed health screening, including checking for fever or respiratory symptoms, and are asked to stay home if they are sick,” the release stated.

The Banner-Press contacted Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, as well as Argent Court, but neither immediately responded Thursday.