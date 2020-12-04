The Brenham Police Department has announced Officer Marley Mayo will serve in a new role as the department’s Community Relations Officer (CRO). Mayo has been on the patrol division for 2 1/2 years.
Her responsibilities will provide a great benefit for the citizens of Brenham and for her fellow officers according to BPD. Mayo will provide direct contact to citizens when dealing with neighborhood concerns and complaints, working various schedules when necessary, allowing her to focus necessary attention where needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.