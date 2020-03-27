The city of Brenham and other local governments are bracing for a major blow to their budgets due to the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

What was supposed to be another profitable Spring Break for area small businesses and governments has now morphed into the unknown as the area’s finance and business minds try to prepare for what COVID-19 has wrought.

“It’s not good,” said Assistant City Manager Carolyn Miller, who also acts as the chief financial officer for the city of Brenham, of the coming loss in revenue.

Miller is trying to prepare and has enlisted the help of some of the city’s best financial minds to forecast the loss of revenue.

“When we closed the aquatic center to the public and then the 11th (March) when the Houston rodeo was closing and we started seeing cancellations of mass gatherings like the Round Top closing… tournaments in the park, we started looking at lost revenue in lots of different areas,” said Miller.

The city has long used revenue from its carousel, aquatic center, and parks amenities as revenue generators. But the city of Brenham and the many services it provides are also funded through hotel occupancy taxes and sales taxes. For example, when a baseball team comes to Brenham for a tournament and rents out a dozen or more rooms, buys meals for hungry ball players for several days, then gasses up at a Brenham convenience store before departure, that spending helps fund city and county governments across a host of public works.

“Obviously, revenues from the sales tax is a significant part of the budget for the county and the city administration,” said Munir Quddus, professor of economics at Prairie View A&M and dean of the college of business at the university. “The negative impact of COVID-19 on the local economy and the tax revenues will likely be substantial in the short-run. In the long-run, over 6-8 months, if the pandemic-related restrictions are eased with a reduction in new infections, the economy bounce back vigorously. If this is the case, the county/city may be able to recoup some or most of the lost sales tax revenues in the first quarter.”

Those revenues are often substantial. According to Washington County Treasurer Peggy Kramer, sales tax collected in 2018 for the county was $3,178,266.01, $3,188,369.62 for 2019 and $785,235.94 so far in 2020. Collections for hotel/ motel businesses outside the Brenham city limits were $157,661.87 in 2018, $190,677.59 in 2019 and $57,051.51 so far in 2020.

By comparison, according to Miller, the city of Brenham’s sales tax collected was some $4.82 million in 2017, about $4.85 million in 2018 and about $5.2 million in 2019. The city’s hotel occupancy taxes collected were $617,291 in 2017, $671,999 in 2018 and $777,391 in 2019.

Miller said the city’s hotels are mostly empty now.

“Right now there’s very little occupancy since Round Top canceled, Bluebonnet canceled and graduating ceremonies that’ve been postponed or canceled… it’s kind of this ripple effect,” Miller said.

In the short term, Miller sees increased consumer spending at grocery stores and other businesses as buyers stocked up on goods these last few weeks. But a decline looms on the horizon.

“We probably wont see our sales tax begin to decline until June when we get to see April’s sales tax and spending levels,” Miller said.

There are more than a few business minds in Brenham whose mission it is to advise small businesses during these uncertain times.

“We’re trying to all work together to provide the most collaborative COVID-19 response we can,” said Wende Ragonis, CEO and president of the area chamber of commerce.

Ragonis has updated the chamber’s website to centralize a host of small business resources during the pandemic in Brenham. She’s working with the city, county, state governments and small businesses to keep businesses informed. The chamber’s website now hosts small business webinars four times a day at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. in English and Spanish, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The chamber can help connect business owners with loans, deferred payments, and more.

“We’re trying to keep all these tools here for our local community,” Ragonis said. “We’re woking very closely with our local small business administration.”

Ragonis said the pandemic is forcing many small businesses to increase their use of remote workplaces via the internet.

“I think it’s affecting small businesses in particular in a variety of ways,” Ragonis said. “I think working remote is a new thing for Washington County….They’re putting their inventory online and using some e-commerce tools that maybe they’re not familiar with, but they’re figuring it out.”

Quddus said small businesses dependent on face-to-face contact need solutions.

“They should prepare to make some tough decisions,” Quddus advised. “This is especially the case with businesses who drive their revenues with direct physical contact with the customers and clients. The public health restrictions from the pandemic will seriously impact their ability to serve customers due to restrictions on social interaction [social distancing]… as is the case with sit-down restaurants, transportation, large event catering, etc. Some can find creative solutions or use the internet, to still partially serve their customers [tele-medicine, take-out meals, other] but this will not fully compensate them. Fortunately, the large relief package being negotiated in the senate now has provisions to assist small businesses. I will encourage the small businesses in Washington Country to stay in touch with their local Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the mayor’s economic development office. Some of the relief are likely to be funneled through these agencies.”

Miller is confident Washington County will bounce back from the coming economic doom and gloom.

“We’re all in this together,” Miller said. “We just need to support each other. I’m confident when this time does pass, we’ll come out very strong as community in the end. But, we are in uncharged waters for now.”

Miller said city officials are also using the city’s subcommittee process to finalize a strategic businesses recovery and resource team.

“We are helping them,” Miller said of the area’s small businesses and others who need help via phone during the pandemic. “Our goal is not to send somebody a website link, but to log in with them.”

Quddus encouraged the area’s elected officials to consider a rainy day fund for situations like these.

“Pandemics like the COVID-19 crisis is primarily a health crisis. As someone said, the health crisis impacts our “lives and livelihood” and without life, there is no livelihood. This is a grim equation, but true. So the politicians have to make tough decisions,” Quddus said. “Long term planning and setting aside a “rainy day” funds in good times is important. Besides a relief package, a stimulus package may also be coming from the federal and state government. When dealing with an ongoing threat like the current pandemic, I would encourage the local officials to always on the side of caution – do what is necessary to preserve the health and well-being of individuals and families. Americans and Texans are entrepreneurial and resilient. Once the health crisis passes with tough and painful measures and collective societal efforts, the economy will return to normal over time. We have seen other countries have been able to arrest the spread of the disease and even reverse it. Certainly, we can do the same in Texas and in the United States of America.”