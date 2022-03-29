A portion of Oil Field Road will be closed for the rest of the week, according to the Washington County Engineering and Development Services.
The closure began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and was estimated to be closed for approximately four days as the county's Road and Bridge Department replaces a road culvert. The portion of the road impacted by the closure is between FM 332 and Kamas Road (between addresses of 8922 and 9053 Old Field Road).
