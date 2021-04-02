From left, former Washington County Judge Dorothy Morgan, Washington County Judge Joy Fuchs, Brazos Valley Council of Governments 911 Program Manager Anita Pitt, Director of Washington County E911 Kristi Stamnes, County Judge John Durrenberger, Brenham Mayor Milton Tate and Washington County Commissioner Don Koester stand with two proclamations Washington County E911 has been awarded recently.
Alison Bryce/Banner-Press
Washington County Judge John Durrenberger shares the history of the E911 department Thursday.
Washington County E-911 celebrated its 30 anniversary of serving locals with a light lunch and program Thursday.
In 1968, AT&T announced its designation of 911 for the universal emergency number. Though it was designated, it was not widely used. In 1972, the Federal Communications Commission recommended 911 be implemented nationwide. But it wasn’t until 1999 that President Bill Clinton signed Senate Bill 800, which designated 911 as the nationwide emergency number.
