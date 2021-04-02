Washington County E-911 celebrated its 30 anniversary of serving locals with a light lunch and program Thursday.

In 1968, AT&T announced its designation of 911 for the universal emergency number. Though it was designated, it was not widely used. In 1972, the Federal Communications Commission recommended 911 be implemented nationwide. But it wasn’t until 1999 that President Bill Clinton signed Senate Bill 800, which designated 911 as the nationwide emergency number.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.