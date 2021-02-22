A two-vehicle car accident on Saturday afternoon ended with the death of one passenger while another was taken to the hospital.
According to DPS Sergeant Erik Burse, a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on U.S. 290 when 2012 Volkswagon Jetta traveling westbound failed to yield when attempting to turn left onto Shady Acres Lane, leading to the collision.
