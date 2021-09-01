One person pleaded guilty to a felony offense and received terms ranging from probation to prison terms before Judge Carson Campbell in the 21st Judicial District Court, according to District Attorney Julie Renken.
Following a hearing, Roderick Lee Payne, 28, of Brenham, was sentenced him to five years in the state jail and ordered to pay a $1,423 fine and a court-appointed attorney fee for possession of a controlled substance PG1 less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, a third degree felony.
