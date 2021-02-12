Collecting the trash

City of Brenham worker Richard Dephilippis compresses trash dumped into a pile Thursday morning during a Spring Open Collection day at the former Citizens Collection Station in 2017.

 Banner-Press file photo

The 2021 Annual Spring Collection Days will be held March 4-6 for city residents and March 25-27 for county residents at the Citizens collection Station, 2009 Chappell Hill Road.

The collection will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 on Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

