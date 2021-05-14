The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the replatting and final plat for land for a manufactured home park.
A request by Sandalwood Brenham Partners, LLC. for a replat of Wehmeyer Acres and a final plat for the Sandalwood subdivision for use of manufactured homes was approved. The property owner would like to remove an approximate 3.20-acre portion of Wehmeyer Acres and replat it to result in 9.12 acres for a future manufactured home development.
