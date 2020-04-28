The Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for Stylecraft Builders to continue building the Vintage Farms subdivision Monday with two new areas: The Lake and The Cove.

The Lake will feature single family homes with these specifications:

• 60% masonry on front façade.

• 100% of the lots shall be minimum 6,600 square feet.

• 5% of the lots shall be minimum 7,000 square feet.

• 55-foot minimum lot width.

• 120-foot minimum lot depth.

• 25-foot front setback.

• 7.5-foot side setback.

• 20-foot rear setback.

The Cove will feature patio or garden homes with these specifications:

• 20% masonry on front façade.

• 100% of the lots shall be minimum.

• 4,400 square feet.

• 30% of the lots shall be minimum of 5,700 square feet.

• 40-foot minimum lot width.

• 120-foot minimum lot depth (with 3 lots shall be minimum of 100 feet deep, per city ordinance.)

• 20-foot front setback o 5-foot side setback o 15-foot rear setback.

The subdivision includes amenities that are in-line with Plan 2040, a comprehensive plan adopted by the city that serves as a guiding document for new developments.

Features and characteristics of this proposed subdivision include:

• 4,500 linear foot of five foot (5’) wide sidewalk and concrete trails shall be constructed within the residential area and a minimum of 2,800 linear feet of eight foot (8’) wide sidewalks to be constructed in the greenspace/common areas.

• Masonry column fencing along Dixie Road.

• A (1) canopy tree or two (2) ornamental trees in the front yard of all single-family residential lots.

• Community trees planted at a ratio of one-half (1/2) the number of lots in each phase reflected on the plat.

• Credit for trees preserved during development.

• Passive park consisting of one 400 square foot pavilion, 15 acres of greenspace and four acres of lakes.

The subject property is located generally south and west of Dixie Road and north of Muscadine Trail. The property is currently vacant land and is not assigned a zoning distinction because it is located in the city of Brenham ETJ.

The applicant, Stephen Grove of Stylecraft Builders on behalf of Rainer & Son Development Company, requested the subject 52.428 acres be annexed into the city of Brenham and assigned Planned Development District zoning for the development of a single-family home subdivision.

The subject tract is north of the existing Vintage Farms Subdivision which is currently under construction by Stylecraft Builders. The Lakes development is intended to connect the existing subdivision to the subject tract.

Commissioners also approved rezoning a plat of land on the Blinn College campus for the use of a parking lot for student housing.

The property is zoned as R-2, Mixed Residential Use Zoning District and consists of a 0.997-acre vacant tract of land located at 811 W. Fifth Street. The property owner/applicant requested rezoning to be consistent with adjacent Blinn properties and to utilize this property as a parking lot for the needs of the college. Blinn College requested the property be rezoned to B-2, Commercial Research and Technology Use District, to match Blinn’s existing zoning and to facilitate future development.

Other items approved include:

• Preliminary plat of the WGW Compound Division No. 1 consisting of a 60-foot wide private road containing 1.680 acres, Tract 1 and Tract 2, being a total of 4.680 acres of land out of the James Walker Survey in Washington County.

• Case No. P-20-005: Final Plat of the Prairie Lea Cemetery, being 29.30 acres of land out of the Phillip H. Coe Survey, A-31 in Brenham, Washington County.