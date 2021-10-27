The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request by Continental Homes of Texas for a replat for a common area in the Liberty Village subdivision.
According to City Planner Shauna Laauwe, the Home Owners Association wanted to reconfigure two lots for the purpose of a retaining wall and four-foot wide private easement, which would be maintained by the HOA. This would take any repairs of the retaining wall off the private home owner and make the it the responsibility of the HOA.
