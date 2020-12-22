In its final meeting of the year, the Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission approved an amendment Monday to the official zoning map’s code of ordinances to assign a zoning classification of industrial so a local business could expand its operations.
River Eagle Real Estate, Ltd on behalf of Mike Hopkins Distributing asked for roughly 5.15 acres adjacent to 1751 U.S. 290 to be classified for industrial and for it to be annexed into the city so the company can expand.
