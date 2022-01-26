The Planning and Zoning Commission held a regular meeting on Monday and voted unanimously to recommend the 2022 thoroughfare plan to the Brenham City Council.
The commission also elected officers for 2022. They are chair, Keith Behrens; vice-chair, Deanna Alfred; and secretary, Calvin Kossie.
