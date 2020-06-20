The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday at 5:15 in city hall council chambers to discuss the plan of work for 2020.
Commissioners and staff will work together to address how they want to handle past and present agenda items, such as the addition of recreational vehicle (RV) Parks allowed in certain zoning districts, revisions to the definitions and standards pertaining to public, institutional and philanthropic uses, sidewalk construction and the historic preservation ordinance.
