The city of Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet virtually to discuss a request by Robert Winkelmann and Michael Benestante to amend the city’s zoning map of the code of ordinances at 5:15 p.m.
The agenda item states the request is to change the vacant land on Prairie Lea Street adjacent to Silversage Assisted Living from Industrial Use District to a commercial, research and technology use district (B-2) on two plats of land:
