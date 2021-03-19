The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday at 5:15 in council chambers at city hall.
The single item on the agenda is a public hearing requested by MC Property Holdings, LLC/Dara Childs for approval of a residential replat. The plat is addressed as 303 Hampshire Drive and is three small plats: Lot 7B, 0.24 acres; Lot 7C, 0.20 acres; and and Lot 7D 0.20 acres, for a total of 0.64 acres.
