The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. at city hall to hold a public hearing.
The public hearing is for a request by Continental Homes of Texas for approval of a replat to reconfigure two lots of the Liberty Village subdivision. This would create two common areas for the purpose of retaining a wall and four-foot private HOA easement.
