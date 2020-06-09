The city of Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet Wednesday at noon in city hall to discuss the Little Free Library Program.
According to the nonprofit website for Little Free Library, the organization was made to inspire a love of reading, build community and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.
