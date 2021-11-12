The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved amendments to the fee schedule Wednesday.
According to Community Services Specialist Crystal Locke, the board approved changes to rental fees for the Blue Bell Aquatic Center (BBAC) from $300 to $350. The board removed the $50 charge for patron to bring their own food since most of those renting the BBAC did bring their own food. This will make the rental process easier for staff.
