The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet Wednesday at noon at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center to discuss future parks projects.
Two work session are on the agenda: Discussion for projects funded in fiscal year 2020-2021 and an update for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Local Park Grant Program for the Brenham Family Park, Phase I and recreational trails grant for Hohlt Park.
