Julia Patterson and Aidan Wagner are the top ranking graduates for Round Top-Carmine High School’s class of 2020.
After calculating the GPAs resulted in a tie, the top two spots came down to numeric computations that were extremely close, according to the Round Top-Carmine ISD news release. Patterson was named class valedictorian and Wagner the salutatorian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.