Pet of the Week

Hector, a 6-7 month old neutered male hound mix, has been named Pet of the Week from the Brenham Pet Adoption and Care Center. Those interested in meeting him can make an appointment to meet him at the center.

The Brenham Pet Adoption and Care Center will host Happy Paw-lidays on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its office at 1804 Longwood Drive.

During the event, all adoption fees will be waved.

