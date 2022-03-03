A woman remains in critical condition after she was hit by a train Wednesday evening.
At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene of a pedestrian-train accident that had occurred near the intersection of Benton Drive and Strangmeier Road. Deputies arrived at the scene, along with personnel from the Texas Rangers, Washington County EMS and the Brenham Police Department, and they were able to locate a female victim that was apparently stuck by the train.
