A little change can make a BIG difference. For Tahviya Phillips, Brenham Middle School 5th grader, a superhero named Raven represents that change.

Brannon Industrial Group (BIG) held a contest for students to submit their artwork to be displayed on the side of the residential recycling truck as curbside is recycling is now offered to residents of Brenham.

Tahviya’s superhero is named Raven, a girl who encompasses the spirit of recycling and a cleaner universe.

“There’s a lot of cities who don’t have the same majority of stuff that Brenham has and I feel like we need a cleaner world, actually a cleaner universe,” she said. “Not everybody has the same stuff that Brenham has, and we should appreciate it. I wanted to create the world of Raven who is a girl who recycles.”

The truck features her drawing and her handwritten quote that reads:

“Be the change you want to see in the world. I think the world should be a safe and protected environment. We can make that happen with reduce, reuse and recycling. Recycling is just one of the ways to keep our earth clean. We can lessen up on plastic, stop littering and start increasing the interest of recycle bins.”

Tahviya said her family and her paternal grandfather recycle often.

The BIG crew was all smiles Friday morning after presenting Tahviya and Brenham Middle School with a donation of$250 each, and even demonstrated the new recycling trucks with the side loading feature.

“We thought it would be something fun for the kids to do, especially with everybody being at home, we thought it would be a really cool project to do,” Blake Brannon said. “It’s also pretty cool for her and what a great kid she is.”

Brannon said they received approximately 20 submissions, a little lower than expected due to school not being in session.

“We had some really good ones as well. It came down to a couple of straws here at the end and she was the winner,” he said. “She brought (the drawing) to her mom and she asked, ‘Do you think it will win first place?’ And then she went back to her room and drew it again. We called her last week and it was a good experience. I think it’s cool to involve the community on it also. We are from here and it’s a nice touch.”

Also in attendance were two of Tahviya’s teachers, Kristie Smith, math and science and Larissa Olson, writing and social studies.

The two hadn’t seen their students since spring break and were overjoyed to see her.

“I’m in tears,” Smith said. “She’s one of the hardest workers and she has the best personality. She is fun and she likes to joke. She’s a very driven young lady. She’s a very good student.”

Olson also beamed about the artist.

“This couldn’t have happened to a more deserving young lady,” she said. “She’s awesome. I’ve seen some of her drawings for some assignments and other stuff and she is very, very talented.”

BIG will take over operations of the city’s municipal waste and sanitation Monday.