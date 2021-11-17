The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission approved a specific use permit for an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) Monday.
A request by Carl Franklin and Linda Bessmer for a specific use permit will allow an ADU in the R-2 mixed residential use zoning district. The property is located at 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The structure will be a 24-feet by 24-feet and two stories, 20 feet in height for a garage and an upstairs dwelling unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.