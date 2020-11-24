The Planning and Zoning Commissioners approved the first step in charing an area from a Commercial, Research and Technology Use district (B-2) to a Local Business/Residential Mixed Use district (B-1) during its meeting Monday.
By rezoning the area, homes included in the effected 20 properties would be allowed to repair or demolish the current structures. The properties are on or next to Clinton Street, South Chappell Hill Street, Seelhorst Street, Dark Street and Mills Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.