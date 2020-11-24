Planning and zoning

A Brenham resident who lives on Rosedale Drive raises concerns about flooding on his street during the Planning and Zoning meeting Monday.

 Alison Bryce/Banner-Press

The Planning and Zoning Commissioners approved the first step in charing an area from a Commercial, Research and Technology Use district (B-2) to a Local Business/Residential Mixed Use district (B-1) during its meeting Monday.

By rezoning the area, homes included in the effected 20 properties would be allowed to repair or demolish the current structures. The properties are on or next to Clinton Street, South Chappell Hill Street, Seelhorst Street, Dark Street and Mills Street.

