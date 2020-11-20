The city of Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday to discuss the rezoning of 20 properties from a Commercial, Research and Technology Use District (B-2) to a Local Business/Residential Mixed Use District (B-1) for a portion or all of the property. The meeting will take place at city hall council chambers at 5:15 p.m.
According to the packet, within the last four months, city staff has received numerous calls from property owners on Dark Street that have single-family homes that are in dire need of renovations or possible demolition and reconstruction. In the separate, but similar circumstances, the property owner of 502 Dark Street and 509 Dark Street called the Development Services Department inquiring about the process to receive a building permit for major renovations and possible demolition and subsequent rebuilding of their single-family homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.