The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. for two public hearings in council chambers. The meeting can also be accessed virtually at https://cityofbrenham.online/pzmeeting and/or call (844) 653-6177 (toll free); Meeting ID: 723 414 757#.
There will be a public hearing, discussion and possible action to amend the city of Brenham’s Code of Ordinances, Chapter 23 — Subdivisions. This would require all utilities to be located underground throughout all development and to amend the assurances for completion of improvements.
