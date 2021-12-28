The “Polskie Koledy” Christmas carols will be held on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Chappell Hill.
This year they have invited Troy Gawlak from Akron, Ohio to join the Texas musicians for the 14th year of the tradition.
