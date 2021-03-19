The City of Brenham Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Pop-Up Play Day March 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for children of all ages at Jerry Wilson Park.
According to Community Services Specialist Crystal Locke, this will be the city’s second Pop-Up Play after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19. There will be basketball, story time, Zumba, lawn games and more.
