A portion of Burleson Street will be closed Monday for repairs, according to the city of Brenham.
Work with begin on the Little Sandy Creek crossing located in the 1900 block of Burleson Street (between Benton Drive and Blue Bell Road. Work consist of removing the existing corrugated culverts, guardrail and roadway.
