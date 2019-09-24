The U.S. Postal Service says it is making “significant progress” at its storm-damaged facilities in the Houston area, including a processing facility that handles much of Washington County’s mail.
Tropical Storm Imelda last week dumped torrential rainfall across much of Southeast Texas, causing widespread flooding.
Damage included partial collapse of the roof at a processing facility in North Houston.
Calls by The Banner-Press to USPS officials in Houston have not been returned, but the postal service did issue a statement Sunday saying it is in “active recovery mode.”
“Despite damage experienced at the North Houston mail processing facility, we are working daily to return to full operations, as soon as we can safely do so,” according to the statement. “The well-being of employees is our primary concern.
“As of Sept. 22 (Sunday), operations resumed in a large portion of the facility, once it was determined to be safe by structural engineers. We continue to take steps toward complete restoration of normal operations.
“Customers concerned about mail delays can be assured that the Postal Service is taking all steps to minimize impacts to mail service. We implemented contingency plans immediately, and the mail has continued to move. Some temporary delays may occur, but all mail will be processed and delivered as quickly as possible, as we continue to make significant progress each day.
“A few postal facilities still remain inaccessible. We continually assess our facilities to ensure they are safe to occupy.”
